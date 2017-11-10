CACE fundraising to replace stolen bus

Cumbernauld Action Care for the Elderly (CACE) has launched a fundraising drive to replace its stolen minibus.

The white Ford 15-seater vehicle, fitted with a tail lift, was taken from the organisation’s base on September 9 or 10.

CACE was founded in 1990 to support older people in Cumbernauld and the surrounding areas.

It uses minibuses to offer door to door transport to attend groups such as sporting memories, day support and Men’s Shed as well as organising regular outings.

Office coordinator Hannah Connolly said: “ We have been working hard to maintain minimum disruption to our services by altering group times or cancelling outings.

“As a high percentage of our service users suffer dementia, the need to maintain continuity is so important to ensure maximum users can attend and enjoy our service with the transport we have available.

“We desperately need help to achieve our target of £30,000 to be able to get a new minibus to the high specification which is necessary for our service users needs.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/cace/minibusappeal.