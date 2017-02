Forest Road in Abronhill will be subject to closures during February and March as contractors carry out works on the rail bridge.

The first phase, from February 13 to 22, will close the eastbound carriageway from Wardpark to Abronhill. Phase 2 from February 23 until March 10 will close the westbound carriageway from Abronhill to Wardpark. Phase 3 will close the eastbound carriageway from March 11 to 17.