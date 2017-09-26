Cumbernauld Village faces road closure due to work

Roadworks on Roadside in Cumbernauld Village will close a section of the road from Monday, October 2 until Friday, October 6 to allow for resurfacing work to be carried out.

The section of Roadside from Auld Road/Baronhill to Dullatur Road will be closed to all non-works vehicles and access into Kirkwall will also be restricted. The area will however remain available to pedestrians at all times.

As part of the diversions go through the Wynd where a weight restriction is in force, any vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes will be escorted through the works.

The work is being carried out by JH Civil Engineering.