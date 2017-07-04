Fewer than half of local trains run on time

Figures published by Scotrail show that fewer than half the trains arriving at Cumbernauld Station do so on time.

The statistics for April 30 to May 27 show only 48.8 per cent of trains arrived at Cumbernauld on time. Most days, 54 trains are expected to terminate at the station with 88.8 per cent arriving or terminating within five minutes of their planned time.

Central Scotland MSP Mark Griffin has called on transport minister Humza Yousaf to improve the service ahead of the winter period. He said: “Scotrail encounters far too many problems and it is rail passengers in our community who pay the price. These latest figures show a patchwork service which is not acceptable.”