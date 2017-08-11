Four Sunday’s of distruption for rail passengers using Argyle line

Expect disruption on the railways over the next four Sundays as improvement works take place to renew sections of track between Rutherglen and Jordanhill.

Some services will be replaced by buses or diverted via other routes while essential engineering work takes place on the city centre section of the Argyle line.

There will be no train service at Jordanhill, Exhibition Centre, Anderston, Glasgow Central Low Level, Argyle Street, Bridgeton, Dalmarnock, Rutherglen, Chatelherault, Merryton and Larkhall.

Routine slab track replacement work is being carried out, which will improve drainage and track reliability on the route.

Rob Shorthouse, ScotRail Alliance communications director, said: “We are working hard to build the best railway that Scotland has ever had.

“We know that having your regular journey changed can be a pain, but all this work really is going to be worth it.

“We are carrying out the biggest upgrade to the network since it was built in Victorian times – and it will mean more seats, faster, more reliable journeys and more and better services.

“You can find out more about these changes and what it means for your own journey by visiting the ScotRail website or by downloading our free app.

“Even although your normal journey might be different while this work is going on, we will keep you moving.”

August 13, 20, 27 and September 3:

Milngavie/Balloch to Larkhall/Motherwell

A revised train service will operate between Balloch and Milngavie. Trains between Helensburgh and Edinburgh (via Glasgow Queen St Low Level) and between Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland (via Maryhill) will operate as normal. Buses will operate between Anniesland and Newton/Bargeddie for onward connections to Lanarkshire.

Larkhall/Motherwell to Milngavie/Balloch.

A revised train service will operate between Glasgow Central High Level and Motherwell (via Hamilton and Whifflet). Buses will operate between Larkhall and Hamilton Central to connect into the above revised train services and between Bargeddie / Newton and Anniesland for connections to Dunbartonshire.

Journey times will be increased and replacement buses may arrive/depart earlier or later than advertised train times.