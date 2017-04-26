Four weekends of disruption on Lanarkshire trains

There will be more disruption for train passengers in Lanarkshire over the next four weekends as improvement work continues on the railways.

On Saturday (April 29) track maintenance is taking place between Edinburgh and Carstairs which will affect services from Glasgow Central to North Berwick and Dunbar.

Buses will replace trains between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh calling at intermediate stations.

In addition the 10.21am from Edinburgh to Glasgow Central is diverted via Shotts with a bus operating between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central calling at Haymarket, Carstairs, Carluke, Wishaw and Motherwell.

The 11.14pm Edinburgh to Motherwell service is also diverted via Shotts with a bus operating between Kirknewton and Motherwell calling at intermediate stations.

Oh Sunday (April 30) signalling equipment is being renewed in the Lanarkshire area which will affect services on three lines.

Buses will replace trains on services from between Glasgow Central to Motherwell and Lanark calling at intermediate stations.

On the Motherwell to Milngavie via Hamilton Central service buses replace trains between Hamilton Central and Motherwell calling at Airbles only.

Buses will also replace trains between Whifflet and Motherwell on the Motherwell to Balloch via Whifflet service.

Essential track maintenance is taking place on Monday which will affect services via Carstairs.

Buses will replace trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central calling at all stations.

In addition the 10.19am service from Edinburgh to Glasgow Central is diverted via Shotts with a bus operating between Edinburgh and Glasgow calling at Haymarket, Carstairs, Carluke, Wishaw and Motherwell.

The 11.13pm Edinburgh to Motherwell is also diverted via Shotts with a bus operate between Kirknewton and Motherwell calling at intermediate stations.

A bus will run between Carstairs and Lanark to connect with the following amended trains: 5.48am Carstairs to Glasgow Central starts at Lanark at 5.47am; 7.14am Carstairs to Garscadden starts at Motherwell at 7.35am; 7.36am Carstairs to Garscadden starts at Lanark at 7.38am; 7am Motherwell to Carstairs terminates at Lanark; 6.41pm Carstairs to Motherwell starts at Lanark at 6.45pm; 5pm Anderston to Carstairs terminates at Lanark;

5.41pm Anderston to Carstairs terminates at Lanark.

On Sunday, May 7, track and structure maintenance is taking place between Uddingston and Shieldmuir which will affect services until approximately 12.30pm.

On services from Glasgow Central to Lanark and Motherwell trains will be diverted and not call at Uddingston, Bellshill or Shieldmuir.

Buses will operate between Cambuslang and Wishaw calling at Uddingston, Bellshill, Motherwell and Shieldmuir.

Further works are also planned for Sundays, May 14 and 21, which will have the same disruption associated with them.

Buses will replace trains all day between Glasgow Central and Motherwell, while services from Glasgow Central to Lanark are diverted via Cathcart.

On services from Balloch to Rutherglen buses will run between Bridgeton and Larkhall, and on services from Milngavie to Motherwell trains will be diverted via Whifflet with buses running between Bridgeton and Motherwell via Hamilton.

On the Glasgow Central to Newton route trains at 36 minutes past the hour from Glasgow will be extended to Larkhall via Hamilton, and trains at nine minutes past the hour will start back from Larkhall and run to Glasgow via Hamilton.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “These are vital works and we are doing everything we can to keep our customers moving during them.

“We appreciate their patience as we work to deliver a better railway for Scotland.”

Journey times will be increased and replacement buses may arrive/depart earlier or later than advertised train times.

Visit the ScotRail website or download the Scotrail app for more information.