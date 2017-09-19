Have your say on buses

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn has urged his constituents to take part in a consultation over local bus services.

The Scottish Government is seeking feedback until December 5 to find out how the current legislative framework can be improved.

A spokesperson said: “Bus services are important to the people of Scotland with around 400 million (three quarters of all public transport) journeys made by bus.

“However, the sector faces significant challenges with the overall number of passenger journeys decreasing and service cutbacks in some places which can leave communities without a public transport option.

“We believe that the legislative framework governing bus services requires improvement and are consulting on options to do that.”

Mr Hepburn says the levels of service provided on public transport needs to be stronger.

He said: “It’s been a long running issue in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth that the local public transport is not operating at the level it should be.

“Whilst I continue to try and push SPT and the operators to improve services it is important we continue to try and strengthen the broader framework for bus transport in Scotland.

“You can respond online to the consultation until December 5.”

To take part in the consultation visit https://consult.scotland.gov.uk/transport-scotland/improving-bus-services.