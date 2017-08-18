Moodiesburn road death triggers witness appeal

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road crash in Moodiesburn on Thursday, August 17.

At about 7.50pm, a 21 year-old man was driving his Vauxhall Corsa northbound on the M80, near Junction 4, Moodiesburn, when he apparently lost control of the car and stuck the concrete central barrier. An ambulance took him to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died.

Inspector Darren Faulds, Trunk Road Patrol Group Motherwell, said: “Whilst officers have spoken to a number of people who stopped to assist the man after the crash, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the car on the M80 prior to the incident or can help our inquiries.”

Any witnesses should call the Trunk Road Patrol Group on 101 and quote 3405/17/08.