Motorway slip road closed this weekend to allow resurfacing on A73

The southbound off-slip of the M80 at Auchenkilns (Junction 5) will be closed over the weekend to enable North Lanarkshire Council to carry out resurfacing on the adjoining A73.

The work will commence tomorrow (Friday) at 10pm and will be completed by 6am on Monday (July 3).

Access to the affected slip roads will restricted for the duration, with all diversion routes being signed.

Whilst works are being carried out on the Auchenkilns southbound slip road, motorway traffic will be diverted via the M73 at Mollinsburn (Junction 3).

The resurfacing is being carried out by Amey Public Services on behalf of the council and have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland and Police Scotland.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance where possible by checking Traffic Scotland’s website or on Twitter @trafficscotland.