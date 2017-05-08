Police name men killed in speedboat tragedy

Police Scotland have named the two men whose bodies were recovered from the Irish Sea following a major search over the weekend.

Sandy Hamilton (35) and Kevin James McKinlay (46) both from Larkhall were reported missing after setting out from Port Logan on the Galloway coast in a speedboat.

Police Scotland said officers were trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident but were reasonably sure that they had been driving a speedboat from Port Logan, possibly to Stranraer.

Helicopters, coastguard rescue teams and lifeboats were involved in the operation with rescue teams in Wales and Northern Ireland also taking part.

The alert was sounded at 6.15pm on Saturday that two speedboat drivers had failed to return after setting off at 9am.

Two helicopters and lifeboats searched overnight on Saturday, 10 teams were involved in the search and returned to the search on Sunday.