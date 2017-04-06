Roadworks roundup

There will roadworks at Glen Fyne Road in Craigmarloch on Sunday, April 16 from 8am until 6pm.

The affected area is from the junction with Glen Moriston Road to the Craigmarloch Roundabout, where Virgin Media will be installing road crossings at Craigmarloch Roundabout.

On Sunday, May 14, the two slip roads connecting Condorrat to the A8011 will be closed from 8am until 5pm, to allow new LED lighting. Diversions will be via the Greenfaulds slip roads.

The current roadworks on the B802 Auchinstarry Road, between Constarry Road and the Blackwood Roundabout, are expected to end on Tuesday, April 11. This work was necessary to repair a failed public utility connection.