Travel advice for European Rugby Champions Cup Final

The ScotRail Alliance is advising rugby fans heading by train to Murrayfield for the European Rugby Champions Cup Final on May 13 to plan their journey in advance.

To help ensure everyone gets to the game on time, passengers should allow extra time for travel – as well as purchasing tickets in advance. ScotRail will be adding carriages to services all day between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, and on key services to Tweedbank, Glenrothes, Helensburgh and Milngavie.

Customers should be aware queuing systems will be in place at Haymarket station after the match, and that the last trains of the night are expected to be busy. Where possible, fans should plan to catch an earlier train to avoid disappointment.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “It’s going to be a big weekend of rugby in the capital.

“We’ll be using every train at our disposal to add extra carriages to services towards Edinburgh, however, trains are expected to be very busy.

“Make sure to check your train times on our website or app and leave plenty of time for travel. Buying tickets in advance will also help reduce your queuing time.”

ScotRail will have extra staff on the ground to assist fans, and as with most large events alcohol bans will be in place.