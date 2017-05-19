Travel advice for the Scottish Cup Final

The ScotRail Alliance is advising all customers who use Glasgow Central to check their journey before they travel on Scottish Cup Final day on Saturday, May 27.

Trains will be considerably busier than usual, and extra services will be running to and from Hampden.

Additional carriages will be added on key services to destinations across Glasgow, Ayrshire and Inverclyde.

As with all major events on the network, alcohol bans and queueing systems will be in place.

Celtic supporters are advised to use King’s Park station before and after game, while Aberdeen fans should use Mount Florida.

Dons fans are reminded that trains between the north east and Glasgow will be extremely busy, and that travel is not guaranteed without a seat reservation. To help everyone get to the game, ScotRail has added additional carriages to eight of the busiest services on the day. Those wishing to avoid the crowds may want to travel on the 0526 and 0634 departures from Aberdeen, although these are also expected to be much busier than usual.

Supporters using stations west of Keith should be aware that buses replace trains between Inverness and Keith from 27 to 29 May, and double-check journey times now. They may find it more convenient to travel via Inverness.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “Don’t score an own goal, leave plenty of time to get to the game. Extra staff will be around to help – please follow their instructions to ensure that everything goes smoothly.”

“The last trains of the night are going to be very busy, too – so please plan to catch an earlier one.”