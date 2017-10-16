Two cars involved in Cumbernauld Village incident

Two people have been given medical attention following a collision in Cumbernauld earlier today.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “SFRS was alerted at 2.49pm on Monday, October 16 to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles near Muirhead-Braehead Interchange, Cumbernauld.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances and firefighters worked to free a casualty who was trapped in one of the cars and transferred them into the care of paramedics.

“A second casualty who had been in the second vehicle was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service. SFRS crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”