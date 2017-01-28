Valentine’s prize offer for marriage veterans

Supermarket giant Asda is asking local shoppers: “When did you walk down the aisle?” ... and it doesn’t mean the store variety.

The firm is playing Cupid ahead of this year’s Valentine’s Day (February 14) with a search for the longest-married couples in the area.

Stores in Falkirk, Grangemouth, Linlithgow, Motherwell, Cumbernauld and Glasgow are among those involved in the promotion, and the reward for those who have stayed the distance longest, marriage-wise, is a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates.

The firm says, optimistically, that some long-married couples “may even have met and fallen in love while doing their supermarket shop in an Asda store”.

One store manager commented: “We know we’ve lots of romantics around, and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by inviting them to store to share the love.”

“We’re appealing for local married couples who either met in the aisles or are celebrating many happy, prosperous years together, to come forward and enter our special Valentine’s Day appeal.”

To enter the search to find the area’s longest-wedded lovers in the aisles email a photocopy of your marriage certificate to asdascotland@havas.com no later than Thursday 2 February. Full names and contact details must be provided.