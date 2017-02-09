VIDEO: Our Lady’s High School bus crash

A school bus has crashed at Our Lady’s High School in Cumbernauld.

The bus flipped onto its side outside the school on Dowanfield Road while taking in pupils from Abronhill this morning.

No serious injuries were sustained in the incident.

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Council, said: “A single decker bus overturned just before 9am this morning close to Our Lady’s HS, Cumbernauld.

“The bus was coming from the Abronhill area (Moss Road), with around 50 pupils on board. At the moment there are no reports of serious injuries. However, two pupils have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Paramedics are currently on site. The pupils are being attended to by school staff and emergency services in the assembly hall.

“All parents have been contacted.”

Police Scotland said: “A 16-year-old girl has been taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital for what is believed to be non-serious injuries at this time.

“Four other girls, aged 15, 13, 12 and 12 have been taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital for observations.”

A bus driver, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the News and Chronicle to say: “This shows how important it is for kids to use the seatbelts on their buses.

“The council’s regulations require all the buses to have seatbelts but actually getting the pupils to use them is very difficult. This is something that’s been reported many times but no action has been taken to enforce it.”

NLC’s education convener, Frank McNally, commented: “A bus has been involved in an incident this morning, there were 50 pupils on the bus and I am pleased there were no serious injuries.

“Five pupils have been sent to hospital as a precaution, with the remainder taken to Our Lady’s High from where they will likely be sent home for the day, and parents have been notified.

“We take the safety of young people in North Lanarkshire incredibly seriously, on a daily basis parents give us their most important possessions, their children.

“We will be working with the emergency services to ensure this matter is investigated fully.”