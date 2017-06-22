What Scottish women want revealed

It’s the age old question – what do women want in men? What’s more important, height? Muscles? Beards?

A new comprehensive survey by men’s grooming brand men-ü has put an end to such speculation by revealing once and for all what Scottish women want.

The research shows that the ideal man has lovely eyes, great humour and personality, a great scent and a smooth shave. When asked to look toward the world of celebs, Scottish women voted George Clooney as the ideal man, leaving all competitors in the shade as the male celebrity choice for Scottish women.

According to the survey, humour and personality are the most attractive traits they look for in a man with 78% listing them as the most important factor. Nice eyes are also attractive to 65% of Scottish women, whilst only 9% said a good physique was a priority – proving it is not all about hours clocked in the gym!

A man’s smell is an important factor for over a third of women in Scotland, whereas only 30% listed intelligence – revealing that Scottish women rate a good smell as more important than intelligence.

90% of Scottish women want a man that takes pride in his appearance. In fact, 21% of Scottish women said they wouldn’t see a man again if he wasn’t well groomed and that it would in fact ruin the date for them! Scottish Women are seduced most by lovely eyes (65%), nice teeth/smile (53%) and a nice complexion (21%).

When aspiring to celebrity styles, men need look no further than George Clooney. More than a third of Scottish women want their partners to replicate the Clooney style. This left all other celebrity men in the shade, even David Beckham, a style and grooming icon, did not come close with just 6%.

Scottish women’s celebrity choice is timeless but some traditional desires have changed. Chivalry is indeed dead – only 21% of Scottish women want a chivalrous man compared to 37% who want someone well humoured and witty and 35% who are looking for someone sensitive and compassionate.

Despite the booming beard trend in recent years it has not gained popularity amongst women. Seven in ten Scottish women want a close shaved man. In an intimate situation this is even more so, where the figure rises to 8 in 10.

So there you have it. When trying to woo the Scottish women – good smelling men, with nice eyes, teeth and personality – with a clean shave and a passing resemblance to George Clooney will likely come out on top!

