Wheels are in motion for St Andrew’s Hospice bike event

Scores of cyclists are gearing up for tomorrow’s first ever St Andrew’s Hospice Festival of Cycling – while hoping for decent weather over the 100km and 100 miles routes.

Hosted by Arria Cycling C lub and supported by Airdrie and Coatbridge Clarion Cycling Clubs, the event is based on Broadwood and spans a huge tract of Lanarkshire, taking in areas including Moodiesburn and Kilsyth and heading close to Falkirk and Bonnybridge.

It’s expected there will be extra cycling events at Broadwood, and a busy day is expected – the event has been capped at 300 entries, each of which are paying £25.