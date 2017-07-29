Who are you calling Big Ears?

Talouse is a gorgeous little mouse with massive ears and a big attitude to match!

He is looking for a home with someone who has had previous experience with similar small animals, as he is very fast and not used to being handled.

He loves to hide under layers of newspapers and comes out every so often for a run around.

His new owner will need a suitable escape proof cage big enough for him to play and exercise, and some time and patience to ensure he becomes a great family pet.

If you can offer Talouse his second chance please call the SSPCA Lanarkshire centre on 03000 999 999.