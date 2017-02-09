Banton lifter Caroline is a kettlebell world beater

A woman from Cumbernauld has proved herself to be a world beater at the sport of kettlebell lifting.

Caroline Dougal, from Banton, won a gold medal at the recent world championships, becoming world record holder for the newly-introduced ‘long cycle’ trial category.

And to make it a double celebration the former Larbert High School pupil also landed the bronze medal for the snatch for her weight category in the championships which were held in Kazakhstan.

Caroline finished behind a Russian and a competitor from Turkmenistan. She did, however gain revenge on the American athlete who pipped in the American Open in Chicago last year.

For the snatch a single kettlebell is swung using one hand from between the knees to above the head in a single motion.

According to Caroline’s father George, kettlebells is becoming an increaingly popular sport in Scotland:

He said: “The weights, originally available from only specialist outlets, are now retailed more generally.

“Indeed, I have seen starter kettlebells weighing 2, 4, and 6kg in local stores such as Aldi and Home Bargains. These are tiny compared with the 20kg size Caroline uses.

“To win her bronze she snatched - full height vertically - at a rate of 151 repetitions in the allocated 10 minutes.

“Last year she qualified for the Scottish team lifting a 24kg bell overhead 100 times in seven minutes and 30 seconds.”