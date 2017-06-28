Beattie and Ogilvie set for ring returns

Kilsyth based boxers Stevie Beattie and Monty Ogilvie are back in action in the MTK Scotland bill at the Lagoon Leisure Centre in Paisley on Saturday.

Super lightweight Beattie, who hasn’t fought since last December due to injury, takes on Welshman Rhys Saunders. In contrast his Golden Gloves stablemate Ogilvie faces Hull’s Luke Fash just a month after his last bout, a TKO win over Ricky Leach.

Both Beattie and Olgilvie are protecting unbeaten pro records. Beattie has four wins and a draw from his five outings so far while Ogilvie has two wins out of two to his name.