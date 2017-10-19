Carbrain Primary are top of the class with sports award

Carbrain Primary in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, has been recognised with a prestigious national award for innovation and achievement in delivering physical education and extra-curricular sport.

The sportscotland Gold School Sport Award was presented to staff and pupils at the school on October 9 by Steven Lytham at Carbrain Primary.

As part of the National Lottery-funded programme, the sportscotland School Sport Award is a national initiative that is designed to encourage schools to continuously improve physical education and sport. The award also encourages sporting links between schools and the communities around them.

The school welcomed representatives from a variety of sporting partners in Cumbernauld, including the former Scotland Rugby 7s captain, Colin Gregor, Duathlon world champion Cameron Richardson, NL Leisure,Cumbernauld Colts, Clyde FC, Cumbernauld Rugby Club and Jump Gymnastics.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, said: “Congratulations to all the staff and pupils at Carbrain Primary – they should be extremely proud of this fantastic achievement.

“Not only have they put physical education and sport at the heart of their school and local community, but they have managed to do so in a way that encourages all pupils to engage in physical activity whilst having fun at the same time.

“Sportscotland is committed to building a world-class sporting system for everyone, and a crucial part of that is putting young people at the heart. Working with our partners in local authorities and governing bodies of sport, we are creating closer links between physical education, school sport and club sport, which benefits young people by providing more and better opportunities to take part in sport.”

With more applications than ever before, there are currently 212 sportscotland Gold School Sport Award schools. 336 schools have been awarded Silver and 84 with Bronze.

To achieve a Bronze or Silver sportscotland School Sport Award, schools self-assess their current practice. However, to gain Gold status an extensive external assessment is also carried out by an independent panel of experts.

Emma Kirk, teacher from Carbrain Primary, said: “It is such an honour to be awarded the sportscotland Gold School Sport Award.

“Our staff and children work incredibly hard to deliver personalised, quality sporting experiences. ”