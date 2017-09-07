Academy give lesson to Colts in taking chances

Cumbernauld Colts suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Lowland League newcomers Edusport Academy on Saturday.

Galabank Stadium was the venue for this weekend’s away trip for Colts which saw the two first teams meet for the first time.

Colts were in hopeful spirits entering the match and dominated possession in the early stages creating good opportunities that weren’t converted.

Jamie Waddell blazed over the bar from inside the box and the Edusport keeper wasn’t overly tested.

These missed opportunities came at a price as against the run of play the hosts took the lead after an effort from distance snuck in at the back post with Sam George potentially blinded by the bodies in front of him.

The equaliser didn’t take long to arrive though as Selkirk drew the teams level after a stramash in the box saw the ball deflect off of his knee and an Edusport defender on its way into the goal.

The sides remained unchanged after the break and it was the home side that were closest to taking the lead after another long range effort that looked destined for the top corner cannoned off the bar and back into play.

Colts though continued to dominate possession but were unable to create with Edusport relentless in their defending and not giving much away.

And the hosts were back in the lead after a rare attack in the second half saw the ball fly past George into the net.

The visitors kept the ball well but were unable to create the chance that would see them draw level second time and as they pushed forward left themselves vulnerable on the break.

A disappointing result for Colts, who were unable to turn possession into goals.

Cumbernauld Colts have been draw away to Scottish Amateur Cup holders Colville Park in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

The Motherwell side qualified for the first round with a 5-0 demolition of East of Scotland League side Preston Athletic in the second preliminary round on Saturday.

The tie will be played on Saturday, September 23.