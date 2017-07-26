Ayr United 5 Clyde 1: Bully Wee end Betfred group with heavy loss

Clyde completed their Betfred Cup schedule with a 5-1 defeat at the hands of League 1 side Ayr United.

It was a disappointing conclusion to the group for Jim Chapman's side who had beaten Annan and Dumbarton and given Premiership outfit Kilmarnock a run for their money in their previous three games.

Having had to come from behind in their previous two games, Clyde struck first at Somerset Park when David Goodwillie netted from close range in the 12th minute after being set up by Smart Osadolor.

But that was as good as things got for the Broadwood side.

Ayr equalised eight minutes later through Robbie Crawford and Craig Moore fired them in front on the half hour.

The home side stretched their lead eight minutes into the second period, the unmarked Michael Moffat beating Blair Currie, and Moore then got his second and his side's fourth from a Pat Boyle cross.

Clyde's Max Wright - match winner against Annan - had a header cleared off the Ayr line - before Declan McDaid drove home Ayr's fifth 15 minutes from time.

The Bully Wee now have a blank weekend before kicking off their League 2 campaign at Berwick Rangers on August 5.