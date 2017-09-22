Back to the future is the aim for Clyde’s Duffie

It wasn’t the debut new Clyde signing Kieran Duffie had hoped for, but the 25-year-old admitted he’s just happy to be back playing after struggling with injuries.

He made his debut as a second half substitute in the dramatic 3-2 home defeat to Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Having penned a deal until the end of the season, the former Falkirk man’s priority is staying fit and playing regularly.

“It’s great to be back playing,” he said. “It obviously wasn’t the start I wanted, coming on and ending up losing the game.

“Once we got the equaliser I thought we had the momentum to go on and maybe win it, but we lost a poor goal.

“I’m glad to be back in training with the boys - they’re a great bunch and hopefully I can kick on now and get back playing regularly.

“My last competitive game before Saturday was the end of last season for East Fife so it’s been a while.”

Part-time football suited the former Scotland Under 21 international after embarking on a college course in sports science as he plans for his future when he eventually stops playing.

He said: “After the injury I wanted something to fall back on outside of football - I didn’t want to be in the situation again of not having anything.

“Once that was all sorted I was always looking to get something part-time and after speaking to the gaffer and knowing a few of the boys here already, it just seemed like the right place to be.”