Bonnyrigg Rose 3 Kilsyth Rangers 0: End of cup road for Kilsyth

Kilsyth Rangers’ Scottish Junior Cup dreams were ended for another year by their 3-0 fourth round replay defeat at Bonnyrigg Rose.

In the end Rangers were well beaten by a better team who perhaps should have completed the job in the first game, but made no mistake in the second.

Kilsyth now must regroup and concentrate on their real objective for the season of attaining promotion.

A decent crowd was at New Dundas Park for a game which started with Bonnyrigg dominating.

Paul McBride did have a very good chance for the visitors, but his shot was well wide and Bonnyrigg broke through in 15 minutes when, from a corner, a Wayne McIntosh shot beat Andy Carlin.

The home side had plenty more opportunities with the ball twice coming off the inside of the post and back into play, another came off the bar and Carlin made more than a few saves.

Rangers struggled to get forward and although they did have a shoert spell just before half-time it came to nothing.

Kilsyth made two changes at the interval, Danny O’Neill and Gary Livingstone replacing Grant Hamilton and Gary Kelly but it made little difference.

Bonnyrigg were just as dominant and confirmed their superiority with a second goal from Ruaridh Donaldson in the 51st minute.

The game was as good as over at this point and although Rangers did not give up on the unequal struggle it seemed only a question of how many more they might concede.

However poor finishing and some good defending kept Bonnyrigg at bay for most of the remainder of the second half and it was only in the last few minutes that Adam Nelson completed the scoring after a spell of very heavy pressure.