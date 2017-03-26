Brown at the double to get Colts back to winning ways

Two Sean Brown goals gave Cumbernauld Colts a 2-0 victory at Preston Athletic - and their first win in six league games - on Friday night.

Athough the match was a feisty affair at times, in the Colts’ third visit to the capital since the turn of the year delivered a comfortable 2-0 win which understated their dominance over the Lowland League’s bottom team.

From the first whistle, Colts played with energy and confidence, but some poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping meant the score line remained 0-0.

An Andy Hunter effort was unluckily deflected by the Preston keeper, Stephen O’Neill passed up an opportunity with a weak finish and Jonathan Black had a ‘goal’ ruled out for offside.

However it was only a matter of time and Brown managed to secure the lead with a finish from close range.

But while it was pretty much one way traffic but Colts lacked the finishing touch to extend their lead.

Tensions began to rise in the second half with a series of Preston challenges bringing their crime count to six yellow cards and one red.

But Colts were determined not to lose focus or slacken their play and were very much in control.

O’Neill, Craig Murray and Black combined in a flowing move which should have resulted in the Colts second goal, but once again the home keeper pulled off an excellent save.

Bosses James Orr and Craig McKinlay then removed Murray and O’Neill, who are still finding their fitness following injury, and replaced them with Jamie Barclay and young Conor McKenzie who has shown well with the under-20s.

It was looking like it was going to be one of those days when the home side would ride their luck, but Colts weren’t top be denied and as the game draw to an end Brown delivered a killer blow finishing powerfully past the Preston keeper from close range.

In the end Colts were relieved to come through with no further injury worries and a valuable three points.