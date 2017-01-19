Brown goal earns Cumbernauld Colts point at Gretna

Cumbernauld Colts returned home with a valuable point after a 1-1 draw with Gretna 2008 at Raydale Park on Saturday.

Colts were looking to close the gap on the sides above them in one of just three Lowland League matches that defeated the cold.

And they made a hot start by taking the lead after just five minutes.

A corner swung in from the left made its way through to an unmarked Sean Brown who struck the ball first time past the helpless goalkeeper.

The home side responded to going behind and for most of the remaining first half were on the first foot; however the Colts defence was rarely troubled with only one credible effort that Chris Fahey dealt with comfortably.

But as the half drew to a close Gretna drew level when they delivered a corner of their own that was tucked away. It was a bitter pill for the Colts who had not been at their best but rarely looked troubled.

After the break Colts who looked the more determined and began to press more aggressively and a number of changes came and went as the home side were pushed back, Craig Murray was again in good form, but passed up two decent opportunities.

The home side were not without a couple of chances themselves as they looked to hit on the counter and one forced in-form Chris Fahey into an excellent one-handed save.

As the clock ticked on, Colts created further chances the best of which fell to Brown who broke through on goal only to hit his shot straight at the keeper who pushed it away for a corner.

The hosts who nearly stole all three points when a shot from an inswinging corner took a deflection off of a Colts defender and with Fahey stranded in goal the ball looked to be heading into the net but it just crept past.