Bully Wee flex muscles after break to see off gallant Keith

Clyde manager Jim Chapman declared himself satisfied as his team advanced to the third round of the Scottish Cup following a convincing win over plucky Keith.

After a goalless first half, the Bully Wee took control after the break and three goals were enough to please Chapman as his men negotiated this tricky tie with ease.

He said: “Overall, I’m happy as we always looked in control of the game and achieved our objective of progressing to the next round.

“We started the second half well and when you get that first goal you can see it takes the wind out the opponents’ sails a wee bit.

“We dominate a lot of games but struggle to kill teams off so I was really pleased we managed to do that here.”

Ewan Robb’s Keith side produced a gutsy performance to go in at half-time with a goalless scoreline, and despite losing an early second half goal, they kept at their task.

Their task was made more difficult in the 70th minute when Donnie Fraser was yellow-carded for a challenge on ex-Scotland striker David Goodwillie.

This sparked off a real stooshie, with a host of players getting involved, and when the dust had settled Keith’s veteran defender Michael Ralton was red-carded, while Clyde’s Kevin Nicol was booked.

The resultant free-kick from Darren Ramsay saw Max Wright nod home.

The first half saw nothing between the teams, with the Maroons belying their lack of wins this season.

David Dey excelled in the 18th minute, pulling off a fine one-handed save to deny Smart Osadolor.

Then a minute later he flopped down to clutch the same player’s downward header.

The young goalie was at his best shortly afterwards, rising to tip over Ramsay’s neat 20-yard lob.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic and Ryan Spink saw his shot blocked, before a well-worked move involving Fraser and Cammy Keith ended with Spink just not getting enough power on his shot.

Two minutes after the half-time cuppa the deadlock was finally broken when the home rearguard failed to clear their lines and Osadolor quickly back-heeled the ball into the net from close range.

This didn’t faze the home side and Gary McNamee’s 20-yarder was deflected for a corner.

Five minutes later came the red card reducing the Maroons to 10 men and the loss of a second goal.

Although the Maroons kept up their plucky fight, an easy third goal sealed Clyde’s win in the 78th minute.

Goodwillie raced up the right wing before pinging over a deep cross to the back post for the unmarked Ramsay to easily nod home.