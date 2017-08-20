Cambuslang 2 Kilsyth 0: Gemmell punishes Kilsyth misses

Kilsyth Rangers didn’t get the start to their league campaign they were looking for as they went down 2-0 to Cambuslang Rangers at Somervell Park on Saturday.

It was never likely to be an easy ride against a side newly promoted into the Super League First Division.

Kilsyth had a lot of pressure and played some nice football, but poor finishing meant that the honours - and the points - stayed with the home Rangers.

Chris McGroarty’s visitors made a good start and had two chances in the first five minutes.

Firstly Ian Diack finished weakly for Iain Stewart to make an easy save, then a minute later Scott Davidson had a good header go inches past.

Cambuslang hardly threatened in the first quarter of an hour, but they were awarded a penalty for obstruction and former Clyde striker John Gemmell scored, although new Kilsyth keeper David Kane, made a good attempt and was rather unlucky not to keep it out.

Almost on half-time two more great scoring opportunities were passed up; first Phil Dolan blasted the ball over and then almost on the whistle Diack somehow put the ball over from less than six yards.

The home side had the benefit of the wind after the restart but it was still Kilsyth dominating and looking for an equaliser.

Another couple of good chances were scorned and then right on the hour mark a defence splitting pass was knocked in by Gemmell for his second goal.

Kilsyth made a change bringing on McLaughlin for Smith but the tide was beginning to change.

Cambuslang were much more in the game boosted by the confidence coming from a two goal lead.

A free-kick brought a chance but Stewart made a fine save from a 25-yard effort by Gary Wright.

Farrell replaced Dolan late on and his pace looked like it might bring some reward but it wasn’t to be.