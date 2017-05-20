Chapman is named new Clyde manager

Clyde have appointed Annan Athletic boss Jim Chapman as the club's new manager

Chapman (51) had been in charge at Annan for four years and twice guided the Galabank side to the promotion play-offs, including this season when they lost out in the semi-final to Forfar Athletic.

A highly respected coach in the Scottish game, with over 15 years experience in managerial and development roles, his managerial career started with Kilmarnock Ladies in 2001, where he led the side to two Premier League Championships, two Scottish Cups, a Premier League Cup and UEFA Women's Cup representation.

After further spells with Albion Rovers and Dumbarton, guiding the latter to the League 2 title in 2009, he stepped down from management in 2010 to take on a development role with the Sons.

He returned to the dugout at Annan in January 2013 and now takes over as the Bully Wee's new permanent boss, following the departure of Barry Ferguson in February.

Chapman has agreed terms on a two-year contract and will formally commence his duties next Tuesday, May 29, following a family holiday.

Clyde chairman, Norrie Innes said: "The Board has just completed a rigorous appointment process and Jim was one of a most impressive list of candidates interested in the post.

"Jim progressed immediately to the shortlist stage and at this point the Board were challenged in their considerations, as the candidates certainly were, in their respective ways, very different. It was an essential requirement that the manager meets the necessary criteria, but also, beyond that, has the core human qualities that will help to shape the footballing and social culture at the club.

"Over the years, Jim has contributed a lot to the game and sport in general and this has largely been within the environment of the very demanding lower leagues. He now has the appetite for a fresh challenge. Jim has left Annan Athletic - and the many good people at a fine club - to help Clyde progress to a higher level. He demonstrated a very strong desire to join Clyde and this was very important to us.

"Jim is looking forward to working closely with myself and the Board, as we are with him, on the challenge of rebuilding the squad for the season ahead. Step by step, we will use our best endeavours to make real and sustainable progress on the footballing side. We all know that winning three points is the oxygen to so many things within and around the club and that is what we will focus on.

"I would also like to thank all those who applied for the position, especially Peter MacDonald and Jon Paul McGovern who both have very real qualities that will serve them well in the future."

In a statement on their website Annan said: "The club greatly appreciates the dedication and professionalism shown by Jim during his time in charge at Annan and we wish him well in his new role."