Civil Service Strollers 1 Cumbernauld Colts 1: Black makes point

Cumbernauld Colts returned from Edinburgh with a point after a 1-1 draw with Civil Service Strollers on Saturday.

Colts made the trip to the capital looking for a result to help them bounce back up the Lowland League table after their disappointing defeat at home to However the first half was one of few chances for both sides with both teams battling hard and the referee having to intervene on a few occasions to settle things down.

The Strollers keeper was brought into action midway through the first half making a good save to his right hand side from Craig Murray who was breaking well from midfield to support the Colts’ strikers.

The match remained goalless at the interval but it took the Cumbernauld side just five minutes of the second period to go in front.

Jamie Broadfoot, on the left, worked the ball well to deliver and as the ball fell to Johnny Black’s feet, he had the time in the box to settle himself and drill the ball past the goalkeeper into the corner of the net.

Despite falling behind the home side though managed to keep up their spirits and worked their way back into the game.

Strollers lifted the pace of the game and were creating chances but were failing to hit the target and Colts clung on to their lead.

But as the clock ticked on, and with both sides still in the game, the hosts drew level as the ball fell to Jack Downie just inside the box and he blasted it past Chris Fahey to make the score line 1-1.

Strollers then took control of the game and were pushing for a winner and they could have had it if not for the woodwork.

A counter-attack saw Strollers have a 3v2 in their favour and, as Andy Ward, committed to a challenge the ball was squared to Steven Froude.

He cut inside back onto his right foot, but his shot rebounded off of the post and Colts were able to clear.

Colts have no game this weekend - their next fixture is away to league leaders East Kilbride on December 30.