Clyde 1 Berwick 1: Survival fight goes to last day

Clyde’s fight to secure League 2 survival will go to the final day of the season after they were held 1-1 by fellow strugglers Berwick Rangers.

The Bully Wee were unable to mark their 500th game at Broadwood with a win which would have ensured their safety from a relegation play-off.

With the sides starting the day level on points, in eighth and ninth places, it was a fixture neither could afford to lose, translating into some cagey play early on.

Long range efforts from David Gormley and Darren Lavery were as close as either side came in the opening stages, but neither asked questions of the opposing keeper.

As the half wore on, front pair of Gormley and David Goodwillie looked increasingly threatening and they combined on 35 minutes to put Clyde in front.

Goodwillie was brought down in the box by visiting keeper Sean Brennan and Gormley confidently sent him the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The relief among the home fans were palpable, but the good feeling was temporary. As dominant as Clyde were in the first 45, they were subservient for much of the second.

Berwick were much improved and were justly rewarded shortly before the hour mark when Michael McKenna whipped a cross in to the back post and Jonny Fairbairn dived impressively to direct a header past Kyle Gourlay.

And they could have taken the lead five minutes later. McKenna this time found himself on the receiving end of a ball in from the left and looked set to score from 10 yards out, the winger only managed to side foot a weak effort into the arms of Gourlay.

Scott McLaughlin would come close to retaking the lead for Clyde on 72 minutes, unleashing a wicked volley on the turn in the Berwick area, forcing the best save of the afternoon from the Berwick stopper.

Aaron Murrell should have won the game for the visitors with a stoppage time header which beat Gourlay but rattled the post before being cleared.