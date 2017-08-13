Clyde 2 Annan 1: First league win for Bully Wee

Goals from Barry Cuddihy and Smart Osadolor against their former club helped Clyde secure a 2-1 victory over Annan Athletic at Broadwood on Saturday.

Jim Chapman’s record in this fixture as Annan boss last season was three wins from four and he has now won two from two in the fixture as Clyde manager this season following the Betfred Cup victory last month.

The Bully Wee made one change from last week’s defeat at Berwick, with Darren Ramsay returning from suspension to replace Osadolor.

It was a slow start from the home side, who took 24 minutes to test Jim Atkinson in the Annan goal.

That chance spurred Clyde into action, especially Cuddihy who had one volley from the edge of the box well saved before minutes later guiding another into the bottom corner to open the scoring on 33 minutes.

Cuddihy then guided a header agonisingly wide before Ramsay missed a glorious opportunity to increase Clyde’s advantage.

Just before half-time Chapman was forced into a switch to a back four, when Osadolor replaced the injured captain Kevin Nicoll.

The start of the second period was low on goalmouth action until Clyde’s Martin McNiff denied the nippy Aidan Smith with a last-ditch tackle on the hour mark.

From the resulting goal-kick, Osadolor capitalised on a shanked clearance from Peter Murphy to roll the ball into the net for Clyde’s second.

It wasn’t until this point that Annan started piling pressure on the home defence.

Ryan Stevenson had a quiet match overall but made sure the home side knew he was still a threat when he rattled the post with a vicious effort.

Then on three occasions Annan sent a free kick over the top of the Clyde defence and each time Rabin Omar raced clear for a free header. On the third attempt Currie was unable to keep it out and Annan were given a lifeline.

With just under 15 minutes to go there was plenty time for the away side to find an equaliser but Chapman’s men managed to gain a foothold and see it out for their first points of the season.