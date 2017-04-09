Clyde 2 Annan 1: Gormley grabs vital winner for Bully Wee

Clyde took a massive step towards League 2 survival after securing a 2-1 victory over Annan Athletic thanks to a late David Gormley winner.

The Bully Wee got off to the best possible start, scoring the opening goal with barely two minutes having been played.

After some early pressure Clyde got a corner, it was whipped in by Scott McLaughlin and Chris Smith bulleted it past Blair Currie in the Annan goal.

Clyde’s joy was to be short lived however as their opponents found the equaliser in the 16th minute. The ball broke nicely inside the box for Aiden Smith who was in plenty of space, before he sidestepped defender Chris Smith and tucked it neatly into the corner.

Annan defender Jordan Stewart then suffered an injury and was replaced by Callum Home - who almost made the headlines for the wrong reasons after his misplaced pass was intercepted by David Gormley.

The striker was clean through on goal but his shot was hit straight at the keeper - with David Goodwillie failing to capitalise on the follow up.

The first half as a whole was a largely a back and forth affair and Annan typified this when they came close just before the break. Nathan Flanagan’s perfectly timed cross found Aiden Smith, before the striker produced a glancing header that hit the underside of the bar.

The second half was much tighter than the first, with clear cut chances for both teams few and far between.

Perhaps, Annan’s best opportunity of the second half came on 67 minutes, when Peter Weatherson’s left footed shot forced a fingertips save from Kyle Gourlay.

In the 79th minute it was Clyde’s turn to come close, as Scott McLaughlin’s corner kick deflected off Jordan McMillan before the ball was stopped in its tracks by the Annan defence.

Just moments later and Clyde got their winning goal, Goodwillie flicked on Gormley who found himself one-on-one with Blair Currie. Unlike his previous effort in the first half, this time Gormley made no mistake by smashing the ball into the bottom left hand corner - sparking jubilant scenes on and off the park.