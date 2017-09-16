Clyde 2 Edinburgh City 3: Injury time winner stuns Bully Wee

Clyde boss Jim Chapman felt his side were naive during their dramatic 3-2 injury time defeat to Edinburgh City.

Max Wright’s opener preceded two stunning strikes from debutant Karim Belmokthar that turned it round, before David Goodwillie appeared to have saved a point late on.

Andrew Munro’s late sending off however allowed Craig Beattie to head home at the death to claim the points.

“We fell below the standard,” said Chapman. “Our decision making was poor and our speed of play was poor. We didn’t look in trouble though - Edinburgh City have had three attempts at goal and three goals.

“It’s that defensive organisation with the ball where we keep getting caught. It’s the naivety of turning your back and fouls etc. Edinburgh City got a couple of players booked for kicking the ball away because it slows the game down. We were nowhere.

“I use the word naive because I’ve challenged the players to find consistency and guarding against complacency. We treaded that thin line between a bit of both, and it better not go any further to complacency.”

Clyde got themselves front early when Wright got the slightest of touches on Jordan Stewart’s in-swinging free-kick from the right to help the ball in to the far corner.

Despite Clyde’s dominance, they found themselves pegged back midway through the first half. Belmokhtar drove towards goal past a couple of challenges before firing a great strike in to the top corner past Blair Currie.

City hadn’t threatened in an attacking sense since the restart, but another wonderful goal from Belmokhtar put them in front. He collected a short free-kick before dancing past the home defence and lashing another brilliant shot in to the top corner once again.

Just as the points looked to be heading back to the capital, Goodwillie finally got his goal when his hooked volley was adjudged to have crossed the line before Stuart Morrison was able to head it clear.

That wasn’t it however. Munro’s red gave City one last chance, and they took full advantage when Beattie nodded home the resulting free-kick to claim a dramatic win.