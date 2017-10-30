Clyde 2 Elgin 4: Another loss brings more Bully Wee woe

Clyde boss Jim Chapman accepted full responsibility for his side’s 4-2 home defeat to Elgin City on Saturday, a result that leaves the Bully Wee 10 points off the play-off places.

The Cumbernauld side are now eighth in the League 2 table, without a win in their last five league games with pressure mounting on Chapman.

The hosts got off to a dream start when David Goodwillie converted a Barry Cuddihy lofted ball and could’ve added a second minutes later but Smart Osadolor was adjudged to have used his hand to bundle in Goodwillie’s acrobatic assist.

The incident seemed to act as a turning point as Elgin started to assert their dominance on the game, equalising 10 minutes before the break through Bruce Anderson’s emphatic finish.

And the visitors kicked on from there in the second period, capitalising on some loose Clyde defending to add goals two and three through Chris McLeish and Darryl McHardy respectively.

Both goals were highly avoidable from the Broadwood side’s point of view and fans weren’t shy in letting Chapman know what they thought of the display.

Osadolor gave the Bully Wee hope with a cool finish after Goodwillie’s neat flick five minutes from time but the visitors re-established their two goal cushion when substitute Jordan Allan lofted the ball over goalkeeper Blair Currie - the 11th goal Clyde have conceded in their last three league games.

And boss Chapman was honest in his assessment off the game, admitting responsibility for the defeat and the overall poor run of form.

“It’s my players. It’s my fault. It’s as simple as that.

“It was another brilliant start. We were in control of the game, creating loads of good chances and we just couldn’t make it count. From then it was always difficult.”