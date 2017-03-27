Clyde 2 Stirling 3: More misery for Bully Wee

Cyde suffered another home defeat as they went down 3-2 to Stirling Albion at Broadwood on Saturday - despite twice being ahead.

The defeat left Clyde in second bottom spot, just four points ahead of Cowdenbeath whom they face this Saturday.

The hosts started brightly and dominated possession and chances for the bulk of the first half.

Peter MacDonald’s ambitious volley from 30 yards out caught the keeper off his line but just went over.

The Bino’s were slack in possession and were nearly punished when an attempted counter attack broke down leaving them to chase David Gormley who was eventually crowded out.

MacDonald put the Bully Wee in front on 25 minutes when he found himself on the end of a well weighted cross from Martin McNiff and volleyed low into the bottom left.

Clyde were well worth their lead going into the break with Martin Flynn and MacDonald both coming close to doubling the advantage.

The visitors woke up for the second half and a good passing move saw Sean Dickson find Darren Smith who slotted home past John Gibson in the 53rd minute.

Clyde retook the lead just after the hour from the penalty spot after Blair Henderson pushed MacDonald in the box. Gormley duly lashed home from 12 yards.

MacDonald nearly scored again from a dead ball situation when his 70th minute free kick fizzed past the left post.

The Binos were the stronger team for the last 15 minutes, their persistence in creating chances paid off when Ross Kavanagh drilled home from the edge of the box following a goal line clearance in the 78th minute.

The points were sealed in the 81st minute when Smith met Sean Dickson’s cross with a looping header which left Gibson helpless.