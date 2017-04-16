Clyde 3 Elgin 2: Goodwillie hat-trick earns Clyde vital win

A second half David Goodwillie hat-trick was enough to see Clyde prevail over Elgin City as they came back from a two-goal goal half-time deficit.

Goodwillie struck three times in the space of 12 minutes to overturn the Highlanders' advantage and earn Clyde a vital three points.

The Bully Wee went behind with just six minutes of the match having been played - Chris McLeish putting the visitors 1-0 up after capitalising on Kerr Waddell's slack backpass, before tucking it straight into the corner of the net.

Elgin got their second of the afternoon in the 27th minute when Chris Dodd picked up the ball at the back post after a slack clearance, before blasting the ball into the left hand side of the goal.

Overall, the Bully Wee could feel somewhat aggrieved to be 2-0 down at half time, with both of Elgin's goals coming because of defensive mistakes in the Clyde backline.

They say good things come to those who wait, and that was certainly the case for Clyde, scoring all three of their goals within the first 20 minutes of the second half.

The first came on 51 minutes when David Goodwillie got the better of the keeper in a somewhat bizarre 50/50 before he calmly slotted the ball into the empty net.

Just minutes later and Clyde levelled the game after Gormley's quick free kick found David Goodwillie in space. The striker had little room to manoeuvrer, but managed to hit a low driven shot that went straight through Marc Waters' legs and into the back of the net.

All of Clyde's hard work was nearly undone though, when Elgin were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute of the match after a debatable handball decision. Thomas Reilly stepped up, but Kyle Gourlay guessed the right way, pulling off a spectacular save to deny the visitors.

The Bully Wee wasted no time in taking advantage of the missed penalty, Goodwillie scoring his third of the match in a similar finish to his second. The striker picked up the ball inside the box, before showing excellent skill to side foot the ball into left-hand corner of the goal.