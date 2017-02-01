Clyde 3 Stirling Albion 2: Gormley grabs glory with cup treble

A hat-trick by David Gormley gave Clyde a 3-2 win over Stirling Albion and a place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.

Gormley grabbed the glory as Barry Ferguson‘s side put their wretched run of league results behind them to secure a tie with Championship side Ayr United at Somerset Park on February 11.

Clyde went into the match having taken just one point from their past seven league matches and the omens didn’t look good when their League 2 rivals went ahead after just four minutes.

Liam Caddis was fouled by Clyde keeper John Gibson, earning him a yellow card, and Blair Henderson did the needful from the spot.

But within a minute Gormley rammed a 20-yard strike in off the bar to put the Bully Wee back on level terms.

The all-action start continued on 10 minutes when Gormley struck again, knocking the ball home after a Peter MacDonald effort came back off the post.

And when Gormley smashed home a third, courtesy of another assist from MacDonald, it seemed as if Clyde were sailing through.

But nine minutes from time Gibson was sent off for a second yellow card, this time bringing down Darren Smith.

Once more Henderson found the net with the penalty to ensure a nervous finish for Ferguson and his troops, but the 10 men held on to go through.