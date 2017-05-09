Clyde advertise manager's job as search for new boss begins

Clyde have advertised the manager's job at Broadwood following the completion of their campaign.

A statement on the club website has invited applicants to submit their details by next Monday as they look to put a permanent successor to Barry Ferguson in place.

The former Rangers and Scotland star departed in February after three years as the club - pre-season favourites with the bookies to lift the League 2 table - plunged down the table after a nightmare run of results.

Experienced playing duo Jon Paul McGovern and Peter MacDonald were installed as interim co-managers until the end of the season and handed the task of steering the club to safety.

In the end the Bully Wee managed to avoid the prospect of a play-off with Lowland League champions East Kilbride to determine whether they would lose their league status.

However safety was only secured on the last day thanks to Saturday's 1-1 draw at Montrose.

When McGovern and McDonald were placed in interim charge the club always intended to reassess the situation at the end of the season and have now taken the decision to advertise the post.

Closing date for applications is Monday, May 15.