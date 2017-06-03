Clyde boss Chapman faces old club Annan in Betfred Cup

New Clyde boss Jim Chapman will face an early reunion with his former club Annan Athletic in the Betfred Scottish League Cup.

The side have been draw together in the same section in the group stage of the competition which will again be the curtain raiser to the new league campaign.

The five-team section also includes two of the Bully Wee's familiar recent cup foes, Ayrshire rivals Kilmarnock and Ayr United.

Killie and Clyde were in the same group last season, the Premiership outfit edging home 2-1 at Broadwood.

And Ayr knocked Clyde out of the Scottish Cup at the last 16 stage when a last-minute extra-time winner gave them a 2-1 win at Broadwood after a 1-1 draw at Somerset Park.

Championship side Dumbarton - another of boss Chapman’s former clubs - complete the group line-up. Opening matches take place on the weekend of Saturday, July 15.