Clyde boss Chapman looking for a ruthless streak

Clyde boss Jim Chapman says his side need to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to enjoy a successful League 2 campaign.

The Bully Wee boss watched his side dominate their opener at Berwick for long spells, only to be punished for failing to take their chances.

Two late goals gave Berwick a 3-1 win and Chapman says his side must learn quickly from their mistakes.

He said: “The most disappointing thing was the result. I can’t be disappointed with the performance because we probably had enough chances to win about six games.

“But that’s the bottom line. If you don’t take chances you won’t win games and I’ve told the boys in no uncertain terms that it’s about winning and being ruthless in front of goal.

“They certainly didn’t deserve to lose the game, but they did.

They have to understand that Saturday isn’t about coaching and development, Saturday is about winning football matches and doing what we need to do to win.”

Clyde’s next chance to do that comes on Saturday when Chapman’s former club Annan visit Broadwood for his first home league.

Annan lost 2-1 at Broadwood in the Betfred Cup last month.

Chapman said: “I think we’ve improved since then and I think they have as well so I’m expecting another tough 90 minutes.

“But if we can convert a better percentage of the chances we create there’s no reason why we can’t maximise the points.”