Clyde boss Chapman: “No day off for us”

Clyde’s players may be taking a break from league action this weekend - but they’re not getting a day off from boss Jim Chapman.

Instead the Bully Wee squad will be in for training as the manager continues his efforts to develop his new-look squad.

Clyde’s next game is away to early League 2 pace setters Stirling Albion on September 9.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Stenhousemuir leaves Clyde third from bottom of the League 2 table, eight points behind the front runners after four games.

But Chapman isn’t concerned with the outcome of that match in terms of promotion - he’s simply staying focussed on improving his players rather than zoning in on specific targets.

He said: “We’ve got plenty to work with. We’re just a new squad, there’s plenty of new players here and we’re trying to gel them and mix things.

“We’ve tried to work on what we think our strengths are and there’s times it’s working and times it’s not.

“It’s nice for the international guys to get a break but there’s no such thing as a day off for us.”

“My expectations are to make every one one of these players better. If we do that we’ll make better units, we’ll make a better team. we’ll win more games.

“I never look too far ahead of myself because expectations have to be guarded with reality.

“We remember where we are, we remember where we were. But I know where we’re going.”