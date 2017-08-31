Clyde boss Chapman swoops for deadline day signings

Clyde have brought in two players on loan from Premiership clubs as the transfer window edges shut.

Boss Jim Chapman has secured 19-year-old winger Mark Lamont from Partick Thistle on a development loan until January.

And Motherwell goalkeeper Peter Morrison, also 19, has been signed, again on a development loan.

Chapman said: "I'm delighted to get Peter in. He's got excellent potential and will provide real competition to Blair Currie.

"Peter is highly thought of at Motherwell and I'd like to thank them for allowing him to join us on loan.

"Mark is a young, offensive player and Alan Archibald is keen for him to step up his development now, with something more than just under-20 football. We can give him that at Clyde.

"He's got good pace, quick feet and will be entertaining to watch."

Chapman is also trying to conclude a third deal before the window slams shut at midnight.