Clyde boss Chapman won't take cup opponents Keith lightly

Clyde hit the Scottish Cup trail on Saturday when they travel north to take on Highland League side Keith in a second round tie.

Bully Wee boss Jim Chapman took advantage of a free Saturday last weekend to head north on spying mission to watch his opponents.

And although the Kynoch Park side went down 3-0 at home to Rothes - their 10th defeat in 12 games this season - he is taking nothing for granted.

Clyde go into the match as overwhelming favourites - but it was a similar story two years ago when they crashed out to another Highland League outfit in Formartine United.

And Chapman insisted: “My experience of previous club visits up north is that the one thing you certainly don’t get is an easy game.

“It’s going to be very difficult. Highland League teams always see SPFL teams as a scalp and they’ve always got a point to prove, that they’re as competent if not better.

“We know fine well that anything less than our best won’t be good enough.”

And the Clyde boss says his side will have to make sure they manage any difficult periods well if they are to book their place in the next round.

He said: “Any time things are getting a bit tough we tend to disappear into our shell and I want the guys to be mentally stronger and keep the focus.

“There’s a lot of games we’re doing well in and when we do that we’re more than competitive for any of our opponents. But we know that we just have to improve mentally, have a stronger focus and maintain the focus for periods of time.

“Teams will have always have opportunities and a wee spell in the game and that’s when we must retain our focus. If we do that we’ll start to see more positive results come our way.

“We’re doing a lot of good things but that vulnerability whenwe’re under a wee bit of pressure just needs to improve.”

Jack Breslin and Andy Munro are back after suspension but Jordan Lowdon is out after picking up a red card in a development match, although Chapman admitted he had some sympathy with his defender.

The Clyde boss said: “Although I certainly don’t condone it, I can share his frustration when, after a long road to recovery from a serious injury, one of the opposition players puts a challenge in that’s probably not in the spirit of the game and unfortunately he’s reacted.”