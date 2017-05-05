Clyde boss confident ahead of Montrose showdown

Clyde head for a survival showdown at Montrose knowing that their fate is in their own hands and no-one else’s.

A point from their final League 2 match of a forgettable campaign will be enough to keep them out of a relegation play-off, no matter what rivals Berwick and Cowdenbeath do.

Clyde could have made themselves safe by beating Berwick on Saturday - but a 1-1 draw takes the race to beat the drop to a potentially nerve-shredding final day.

Interim co-manager Peter MacDonald said: “First half we get ourselves in a great position, 1-0 up, and we say to ourselves at half-time don’t give away a cheap free-kick or a cheap goal... and they give away a cheap goal. It’s guaranteed survival dropped, that’s what’s at stake.

But Peaso believes his side can make the most of the fact that they don’t have to rely on results elsewhere - unless they lose.

He said: “If we win on Saturday we’re fine so it’s up to us, I’m pretty sure Cowdenbeath would rather be in our shoes.

“There’s always going to be people nervous. But if you have team spirit, if you get together and work for each other 100 per cent and come off the pitch and say ‘I did my best’ no-one can ask questions of you.”

Montrose also need a win to make the promotion play-off, but MacDonald doesn’t think that it would necessarily be any easier if they had nothing to play for.

He said: “It is what it is, professionals shouldn’t be caring, they should be going to win every week.

“It’s not down to Cowdenbeath or Berwick, it’s down to Clyde and the Clyde players.”