Clyde boss Ferguson blames defeat on “10 seconds of madness”

Clyde manager Barry Ferguson pointed to ‘ten seconds of madness’ that cost Clyde against Arbroath at the weekend.

The Bully Wee started the second half trailing 1-0, but after finding an equaliser through Peter MacDonald, looked to be pressing hard for winner.

But the game was turned on its head just minutes later, however, when Ryan Finnie was shown a second yellow card, and Arbroath found what proved to be the winning goal from the resulting free kick.

Ferguson said: “We were the team in the ascendancy at 1-1. At that time, we’re in control of the game, we’re on the front foot, and there was only going to be one winner. And then, obviously, Ryan’s had ten seconds of madness.

“It was a good game to be fair. We didn’t really start well in the first half – but even then, we had three or four chances.

“I said to them at half time to go out and give me a reaction, and I got that in the second half. When we got the goal, and even in the five minutes leading up to it, we were right on top of them. I think there’s only one team that’s going to win at that stage.”

“Then the game was basically over when we went down to ten men.”

Clyde - who travel to Edinburgh City on Saturday - have picked up only one point from their last seven league matches and dropped to sixth in the League 2 table.

But Ferguson remains upbeat and thinks individual errors, rather than poor team performances, that are to blame.

He said: “There’s only one game recently where we haven’t played well, and that was when Stirling beat us convincingly 3-0.”