Clyde boss Ferguson: “It’s too easy to beat us”

Clyde boss Barry Ferguson has warned his under-performing players that it’s up to them to turn their nightmare losing run around.

The Bully Wee haven’t won a league match for almost two months, since beating Berwick on November 19.

Since then they have plunged out of title contention after taking just one point out of 18.

That run includes a 2-1 defeat at Montrose who are the visitors to Broadwood this Saturday.

Their latest defeat - 3-0 at Stirling Albion on Saturday - saw Clyde drop out of the promotion play-off spots and they are only six points off the relegation play-off position.

And Ferguson admitted his team got exactly what they deserved at Forthbank.

He said: “We deserved to get beat. We’re in a rut just now.

“I’ve had a chat with the players about it and the only people who can get them out of that are themselves.

“That’s the first time we’ve admitted that. We can only set them out in a certain way - once they cross that white line they’ve got a job to do.

“We need to find wins from somewhere. The league is tight but I’m more concerned at the way we’re losing games just now. It seems far too easy for teams.”

Although the transfer window is now open the Clyde boss will have to move players out before he can think about adding to his squad.

He said: “I’ve not got any money so I’ll need to move some people out to bring somebody in. I’ll need to do a bit of wheeling and dealing and call in a few favours.

“I’ll get to work with that straight away because we definitely need a bit of new blood to kick us on.”