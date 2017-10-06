Clyde boss gets his answer from interval inquiry

Clyde boss Jim Chapman got the answers he was looking for from his side’s second half at Montrose - but won’t say what the question was.

The Bully Wee manager was raging at his side surrendering the initiative after taking an early lead to go in at the break 3-1 down.

Their second half improvement wasn’t enough to salvage a point as they went down 3-2, but Chapman says he got the reaction he was looking for.

He said: “There was a certain question asked at half-time. I’ll keep it to myself, we’ll keep it in the changing room but I got my answers.

“We got off to a dream start and then we switched right off. We warned them about the strengths of Montrose, the set plays, second balls, target man and we didn’t heed the warning.

“We regrouped in the second half, and we looked more like ourselves but it was too little too late, as usual.

“They responded and I got the answers I was looking for, because I believe in them.

“I know it’s in them, they just need to start believing in themselves. But you cannot afford to disappear during any part of any game.

“For 15 or 20 minutes after they equalised we just completely lost our way and that’s the bit I was very disappointed at. I told the players in no uncertain terms.

“But they gave me the answers in the second half and that’s the way now. Anything less than that second half, these players know they will be kidding on and it will be totally unacceptable.”